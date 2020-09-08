WINDSOR, ONT. -- Site Selection magazine, an international publication, has listed Windsor-Essex as one of 20 best locations in the country to invest.

The magazine also cited Canada as the second-best country to invest based on combined infrastructure and corporate end-user project investment strength, a news release from WindsorEssex Economic Corporation states.

“Windsor-Essex is seeing a lot of interest from firms all over the globe including spikes of interest from Mexico, Netherlands, Germany, and the United States,” Matthew Johnson, director, investment attraction and marketing, WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation said.

“Investment Attraction built strong leads in 2019 and is seeing some of those leads land here in 2020. We expect Q4 2020 and all of 2021 to be a very strong year for foreign direct investment into the region.”

Site Selection Magazine is recognized as the “leading publication in corporate real estate, facility planning, location analysis and foreign direct investment,” the release says.

“Site Selection Magazine is the gold-standard in global foreign direct investment, and economic development publications,” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO, WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation.

“To be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Locations is quite a strong endorsement of the Windsor-Essex region. This recognition will go a long way to building the global profile of our region as a destination to live, work and play. We should all be proud to call this region home.”