WINDSOR, ONT. -- Mexican-based engineering consulting services company, Eltromex, has chosen Windsor for its Canadian headquarters.

Eltromex Corporation, headquartered in Querétaro, Mexico, will be hiring six to 10 full time technical experts and staff for its Canadian headquarters in Windsor as part of phase one of the corporation’s growth plan.

The engineering consulting company specializes in “optimizing various advanced manufacturing process in automotive, and food processing, and agricultural sectors,” a news release from the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation (WE EDC) states.

Eltromex conducts assessments during the early stages of process and product design using ideas in “co-design” and “lean manufacturing.”

The company was first introduced to Windsor-Essex through a lead with the Ontario Investment Office, the release states.

Eltromex’s leadership team comprised of father and son Oscar and Tomas Camarillo then met with the investment attraction team at WE DEC and later returned for a week-long visit.

Before making their decision, the duo was introduced to local post-secondary institutions, tool, die, and mold companies along with “professional services that would assist the company to establish a Canadian business.”

In addition, a lunch meeting with the Mexican Consulate in Leamington was held to discuss cultural amenities and quality of life in the region.

“The Eltromex Corporation feels that there is a great opportunity for collaboration in the region as our business is designed to help improve current manufacturing practice by offering expertise in the pursuit of new business opportunities and provide the means for market diversification,” a statement in the news release reads.

“We feel strongly that we will be a value added to many companies in the region.”