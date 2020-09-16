WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a man who smashed three glass panels with a baseball bat at a local bank.

The man entered a bank on King Street in Chatham early Friday morning.

Police say he smashed the glass panels near an ATM machine. Total damage was estimated to be over $5,000.

With the assistance of video surveillance, officers say the man responsible was identified.

On Tuesday morning, police located the man and he was arrested.

The 46-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with mischief over $5000 and released pending a future court date of Oct. 20.