Advertisement
Man smashes glass panels with baseball bat at Chatham bank: police
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:28AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:41AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say they have charged a man who smashed three glass panels with a baseball bat at a local bank.
The man entered a bank on King Street in Chatham early Friday morning.
Police say he smashed the glass panels near an ATM machine. Total damage was estimated to be over $5,000.
With the assistance of video surveillance, officers say the man responsible was identified.
On Tuesday morning, police located the man and he was arrested.
The 46-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with mischief over $5000 and released pending a future court date of Oct. 20.