Looking to become a police officer? Windsor police holding information session

The Windsor Police Service is holding an information session soon and are calling on everyone who would like to join the police force.

On Oct. 3 at 5 p.m., all who are interested are invited to St. Clair College’s Windsor Campus.

The event is completely free, but space is limited. Anyone who is interested is asked to register ahead of time.

Following the information session, a physical PREP test will take place at 6 p.m. That is optional attendance.

If you’re interested in attending, you can register here.