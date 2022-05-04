Lockdown lifted at Ford City Public School

A lockdown has been lifted at a Ford City school.

Windsor police officers were called to Ford City Public School in the 4100 block of Milloy Street around 10:54 a.m. Wednesday for an active investigation.

“There was a threat made to the school this morning which potentially impacted safety and well-being of students and staff,” says Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury.

Scantlebury said police conducted an investigation and the school was in a lockdown, which requires all occupants to shelter in place and no one can come in or exit the building.

The lockdown was removed just before noon.

Police have confirmed there was no threat to public safety.