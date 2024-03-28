Local wildlife rescue needs donations to help save animals

From the water to the road - help is needed to save the life of a young opossum and other animals rescued in our community.

Nicknamed “Stumpy” – the male opossum was brought to Erie Wildlife Rescue (EWR) on March 18 with a severe injury to his front, right leg. Stumpy may have been hit by a car or freed himself from a trap.

Staff at the facility on at 11168 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor and local veterinarians are taking care of the marsupial. Fortunately, only one toe was fractured, with no infection. However, treatment is costly and recovery could take several months before he can be re-introduced to the wild.

The veterinary exam, sedation, diagnostic imaging and initial medications totalled just over $620. Food costs for all the animals in recovery are also an ongoing and costly expense for the unit.

Public donations are welcomed to help Stumpy recover and the host of wildlife undergoing treatment and recovery at EWR. The organization is a charitable not-for-profit – relying on donations for funding. EWR does not receive government funding.

For the last nine years, Kim Dresser has been a member of the EWR team helping to manage the treatment and recovery care for the animals on-site. Injured animals, like Stumpy, make up a large segment of the animals in their care.

"[Stumpy’s] wound is basically like a de-gloving wound,” said Dresser.

So, most humans would get like skin graph, if that were the case. Unfortunately, for him that's not really an option. So we are just treating wound management and it's coming along really nicely."

Monetary donations are welcomed as well as gift cards to purchase food at grocery stores.