Local United Way receives more than $500K from Ford Windsor workers

United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County received a more than $500,000 donation to help support local kids and teens.

Ford Windsor Operations, Unifor locals 200 and 240, Leadec Industrial Services and Penske Logistics announced the $500,907 donation Thursday as part of its annual fundraising efforts.

“We know that United Way will once again do many great things within our community with our donation,” Brad Randall, Ford Windsor quality manager and Ford-United Way campaign lead, said in a news release. “I want to thank everyone involved with this year’s campaign. We had a number of new canvassers that came on board. We also had new co-captains this year - and they all stepped in, stepped up and did a fantastic job.”

Funds were raised through employee donations, 50/50 draws, a new Ford merchandise store within the Essex Engine Plant, special events and corporate giving.

The donation will help support the community-backed Cradle to Career strategy, which aims to eliminate childhood poverty by helping people from birth until finding a career.

“I want to extend our gratitude to everyone on the Ford-United Way committee for this extraordinary example of what true teamwork and commitment looks like. You’re doing everything right,” Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way, said. “You are changing the lives of children and families right here in our community.”

The Ford Windsor site has contributed more than $53 million to the United Way over the years.