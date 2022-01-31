Local paramedics union president explains the context behind 'controversial' anti-vaccine mandate twitter rant

The president of the union representing Windsor-Essex paramedics is clarifying the context of a series of tweets that called anyone who supports vaccine mandates “authoritarian” and has a “propensity for evil.”

“The purpose of the thread was to spark open debate and have a shared dialogue,” says James Jovanovic, President of CUPE Local 2974.

“This is clear to not have been how it was interpreted.”

The now-deleted tweets read in part, “If you initially supported mandates, you’re forgiven. You were misguided, you were lied to and simply wanted to believe it was the answer to all your fears. If you still support mandates you may just be authoritarian and have a propensity for evil. Open your eyes.”

Jovanovic says this tweet was meant to “ironically mirror Prime Minister Trudeau’s divisive categorization of Canadian citizens.”

He further explains in his statement, “We support vaccination while opposing mandates; both can be true at once. We believe open dialogue and debate are crucial to our democratic society and must be protected and encouraged.”

Essex-Windsor EMS released a statement Friday indicating the union’s tweets do not represent the position of Essex-Windsor EMS or the County of Essex.

CUPE Ontario also says it does not support the tweets.

“A CUPE paramedic local in Windsor-Essex published a concerning twitter thread that does not reflect the beliefs and values of our union, including those of the vast majority of first responders who are vaccinated,” writes Niko Georgiadis, chair of the CUPE Ambulance Committee of Ontario and Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario in a statement.