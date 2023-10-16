Local libraries offering more as report flags need for more money

Staff at Windsor Public Library say they’re spread thin with more services – and more patrons – on site, but no additional funding in their pockets.

Sue Perry, manager of public services at the central branch, says libraries stepped up their game when communities needed them during the COVID-19 pandemic and haven’t been able to step back down.

“We are still fulfilling a lot of different roles that we adopted during COVID because people got used to them and it turned out to be a good thing,” says Perry.

Libraries have been about a lot more than just books for a while – but experts say they’ve cemented themselves as a true community hub these past few years.

Experts like researchers with the Canadian Urban Libraries Council who, together with the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI), put out a report last week detailing the evolution of libraries through the pandemic – and the fact that funding has not levelled up with the facilities.

“We’re looking at cities across the county that are starved for cash,” says CUI president Mary W. Rowe.

“They don’t have enough resources to be able to pay for the services that you and I rely on. Libraries are a part of that.”

Central branch of the Windsor Public Library in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Public Library’s budget for 2022 was $9,284,880 – with $8,319.985 (or 89.6 per cent) of that coming from the city.

“Libraries are traditionally underfunded,” says Perry.

“And unfortunately Windsor has the lowest per-capita funded libraries in Ontario.”

In the CUI report, titled ‘Overdue: The Case for Canada’s Public Libraries,’ three recommendations are put to public policy makers:

Relieve current operational pressures to ensure libraries remain safe, accessible, and welcoming libraries to everyone. Treat libraries as critical infrastructure where community resilience is strengthened through funding of libraries to deliver government priorities Formalize sustainable investment streams that recognize their expanding role

Rowe says maybe it’s time for provincial and federal governments to deliver steady funding contributions to Canada’s 652 library systems.

“This is like the post office,” she says.

“This is a piece of our livelihood, our economic, cultural and social livelihood that we think needs to be resourced in a sustainable way that reflects the increased demand.”

Locally, Perry says individual contributions and memorial donations are always welcome – but the best thing you can do for your nearest library? Use it.

“Don’t forget about us,” says Perry.

“If you have an issue, a problem to solve, try us. We might not be able to help you ourselves but we can direct you to the people who can help you.”