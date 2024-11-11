Local high school honours veterans from 'Forgotten War'

A local high school honoured veterans of the “Forgotten War” on Monday.

Since 2008, St. Joe’s High School has held a Remembrance Day ceremony, the same year graduate Cpl. Andrew Grenon lost his life in Afghanistan.

Monday’s event included Korean War veterans Dave Labonte and Gerald Becigneul, along with Kathy Parks, the daughter of World War II veteran John White.

“We should remember the veterans and we should remember the heroes who give us freedom in our country,” said Nicholas Hoang, a member of Royal Canadian Air Cadets 364 Squadron and St. Joe’s student.

The Korean War, also considered the Forgotten War, was the topic of discussion.

“It wasn't until the 1990s that the Canadian government actually said, ‘okay, this was a war that our veterans served in in Korea,’” said school principal Laura Beltran.

Besigneul told students about a night when Canadian soldiers were called out by Chinese soldiers and told to go home because they didn’t want to kill them.

The Canadians were hit shortly thereafter. Besigneul said eleven wounded soldiers were taken prisoner and 26 lost their lives, including two of his bunkmates.

He eventually found himself on his knees crying at the sight of another soldier in peril but was told to shake off the shock and continue on.

“I just can't imagine how he felt when his best friends passed away or died and then having to go back to that war, knowing that you might not come back home,” Hoang said.

Veterans share their sometimes-painful past in the hopes the next generation can learn and respect the sacrifices made.

“I can't do enough for it,” Besigneul said.

“People have to know what these wars are all about. Wars are terrible.”

Student Nives Grbesic said there were a lot of teary eyes in her section of the gym during Besigneul’s address.

“It shouldn't be considered forgotten because it's something that really affected a lot of people, families, friends and veterans themselves,” she said.

“And it's just something that's important, that should never be forgotten.”