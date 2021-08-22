Advertisement
Local disc golfer places third at PDGA amateur world disc golf championship
A competitor throws a disc at the 4WXW disc golf event at St Julien Park Sunday Aug 8, 2021 (Brent Lale / CTV News)
Share:
LONDON, ONT -- Local athlete Chantel Budinsky started playing in May of 2020 and is already a world caliber player.
Windsor-Essex Disc Golf Club president Sam Spiering says that on Saturday, Budinsky finished an eight round event 4-under par to place third at the PDGA amateur World Disc Golf championship in Orlando Florida.
43 women participated in the championship from eight different countires, Spiering said in a release.
Chantel is from Windsor and plays in the Windsor-Essex Disc Golf League at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh. She is the eighth highest rated woman in Canadian disc golf, and fifth highest in Ontario.