Thanksgiving Day forecast for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex will see a cloudy day as many gather around tables for Thanksgiving.

Heading into Sunday night, it will be cloudy with periods of rain beginning into the evening with a risk of thunderstorms.

Winds will gust up to 40 km/h, lessening closer to midnight.

The region will see a low of 7 degrees.

Here’s the rest of your forecast:

Monday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and into the afternoon. Winds north 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. High 12.

Monday night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Winds consistent. Low 3.

Moving into Tuesday, Windsor-Essex will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 11, low of 3.