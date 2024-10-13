Former Windsor firefighter George Copeland dead at 64

A former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.

George Copeland joined Windsor Fire and Rescue Services with the class of 1993.

He suffered a spinal cord injury when the fire truck he was driving crashed near the Ambassador Bridge in 2007.

Three other firefighters were injured in the crash but returned to work after a few months.

Since the accident, Copeland used a wheelchair for mobility.

“He was well-respected among his peers as a firefighter and acting captain for Windsor Fire,” said deputy fire chief Jamie Waffle in a statement.

In 2015, Copeland was inducted into the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame, recognized as one of Ontario’s best college basketball players in the 1980s.

He was named a provincial all-star in each of the three seasons he played for the St. Clair College men’s basketball team, scoring 1,676 career points — the sixth highest in the school's history.

His best season came in 1983-84, when he averaged 18.5 points per game, scoring 443 points.

According to St. Clair’s website, Copeland was named student-athlete of the year and was quickly inducted into St. Clair’s Hall of Fame after graduation.

Conroy Copeland said his brother remained “an active member and influence in the Windsor community” well after the accident.

“He was always giving back, and we’re proud of the wonderful impact he made. It was a large source of joy for him to work with others,” said Conroy in a statement to CTV News.

George Copeland was 64 years old.