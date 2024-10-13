First regulation loss for Windsor Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires had their first regulation loss of the season on Saturday night.

The Spits were in Erie, Penn. visiting the Otters.

The Otters scored five times in the third period, securing the win with a final score of 6-3.

The Windsor Spitfires are 5-1-1-0 on the season.

Next, they will host the Oshawa Generals on Monday for a holiday match.

- With files from AM800.