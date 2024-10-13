Two drivers charged with impaired driving: WPS

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two drivers following two separate impaired driving incidents.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1600 block of Everts Avenue due to reports that a vehicle hit a pole.

Officers said a red sedan with severe damage to the front end was parked in the middle of the street.

“In speaking to the 21-year-old male motorist, officers detected a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, slurred speech and other signs of impairment,” said the WPS in a post on X.

“Several empty or partially empty bottles of alcohol were scattered throughout the inside of the vehicle.”

The driver was charged with impaired driving after failing a breath test, according to police.

Around four hours later, police were called to the 1000 block of Edward Avenue, where they said a suspected impaired driver struck a parked vehicle.

Officers spoke to the 33-year-old man, saying he had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and was not steady on his feet. The man was arrested for impaired driving and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

Windsor police said these incidents are part of their ongoing Operation Impact campaign that takes place over Thanksgiving weekend. Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit are conducting enhanced enforcement of impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving and driving without a seatbelt.