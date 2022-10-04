Local customers to pay an extra $105 per year for gas as Enbridge raises rates

Enbridge customers in Windsor-Essex should be prepared to see an increase on their next natural gas bill.

As of Oct. 1, the Ontario Energy Board has approved a change in the rates to reflect the current market prices.

As a result, residential customers in southwestern Ontario can expect to pay an average increase of $105 per year or an additional eight per cent of their annual bill.

Enbridge Gas spokesperson Andrea Stass says the ongoing the Russian conflict in Ukraine paired with strong domestic and global remain for natural gas is driving up the prices.

“This is anticipated to continue for some time,” said Stass.

Enbridge may adjust its rate for natural gas every three months.

Low-income customers having trouble paying their bill may qualify for emergency relief through LEAP. The program provides emergency relief with financial grants of up to $1,000 per calendar year.