WINDSOR, ONT. -- The group In Honour Of The Ones We Love received a major boost to support mental health programs.

B.K. Cornerstone presented a $350,000 cheque to the grassroots organization, which helps patients with cancer, or other life threatening illnesses and special needs.

The owner of B.K. Cornerstone, Ken Klundert said his construction company, with the help of other builders used the proceeds from the sale of one of their homes to raise money for the In Honour Dream Project.

“We sat down with In Honour of The Ones We Love and wanted the proceeds to go to mental health,” said Klundert.

The amount will be shared among Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Windsor Essex Community Support and Maryvale.

The organizations provide the mental health programs.

The Founder of In Honour says her organization has been raising funds and awareness for the past 23 years.

Anita Imperioli said many of the people they have helped over the years have been children.

“The health and welfare of children and their families is what inspires In Honour of the Ones We Love in everything that we do,” said Imperioli.