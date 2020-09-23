Advertisement
Annual drum marathon raises $30,885 for Windsor-Essex causes
Jeff Burrows presents a cheque to In Honour of the Ones We Love one of the recipients of donations from his drum marathon on Wednesday, Sept. 23 in Windsor, Ont. (courtesy Harris Marketing Communications)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Local drummer Jeff Burrows raised $30,885 for a number of good causes following his charity drumathon.
Burrows presented the cheques to six organizations Wednesday, each receiving $5,147.50 toward their cause.
The Tea Party drummer rocked virtually with 14 artists for the half Drum Marathon Together Alone for a non-stop 12-hour fundraiser. The event was pre-recorded by Media Street Productions at Good Time Charly and streamed on YouTube June 6.
Since its inception, Burrow’s drum marathon has raised more than $300,000 shared between numerous local charities.
The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex, St. Clair College, House of Sophrosyne, Harmony in Action, In Honour of the Ones We Love and Maryvale each received donations this year.