WINDSOR, ONT. -- Local drummer Jeff Burrows raised $30,885 for a number of good causes following his charity drumathon.

Burrows presented the cheques to six organizations Wednesday, each receiving $5,147.50 toward their cause.

The Tea Party drummer rocked virtually with 14 artists for the half Drum Marathon Together Alone for a non-stop 12-hour fundraiser. The event was pre-recorded by Media Street Productions at Good Time Charly and streamed on YouTube June 6.

Since its inception, Burrow’s drum marathon has raised more than $300,000 shared between numerous local charities.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex, St. Clair College, House of Sophrosyne, Harmony in Action, In Honour of the Ones We Love and Maryvale each received donations this year.