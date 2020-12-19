WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two local businesses are bringing holiday cheer to the children in Windsor’s after-school SOAR program.

Supreme Restoration Services and DC Electric delivered toys and gift cards to the 24 kids who take part in the SOAR (Sports, Opportunities, Academics, and Recreation) program at Windsor Water World.

“I am absolutely speechless over the generosity shown by Supreme Restoration Services and Michael from DS Electric. I know this act of kindness will go so far with our program participants and their families. It has been a difficult year for everyone and I’m delighted to see some holiday magic happen for our SOAR family. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Katie Pavlovski, supervisor, community programming.

SOAR is a free and inclusive after school program offering activities for kids to enjoy. Along with active play, kids socialize with friends, do homework and are taught the importance of healthy eating with daily nutritious snacks.

Due to the current lockdown, the SOAR program is temporarily paused as schools are closed, so the holiday cheer came at the perfect time.

The program is funded by the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and the City of Windsor.

Each of the kids received a wrapped toy and a $10 McDonalds gift card, while each family will also receive a $25 Presidents Choice gift card.