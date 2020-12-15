WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor has given a Riverside landmark a holiday makeover.

The lighthouse at Lakeview Marina in riverside is all lit up for the holidays.

“It’s incredible. Absolutely incredible,” says resident Karen Simpson.

Another passerby, Smaranda Nedelciuc, says it makes her feel happy too.

“It made me feel like jolly,” says Nedelciuc.

COVID-19 cancelled the Bright Lights Windsor festival this year, but the city is still making sure our region doesn't feel gloomy this holiday season

“We looked at new, and innovative and creative ways to lighten up the city,” says Trese MacNeil, acting manager, community programming and development.

The Riverside Lighthouse, also known as the Pelee Passage Lighthouse, is one of many landmarks the city is lighting up.

“Just to bring some joy to our residents in these otherwise dark times,” says MacNeil.

Resident Charlie Simpson says it’s working.

“The City of Windsor is doing such a wonderful job by lighting this up and getting people outdoors and moving which is healthy for everyone,” he says.

The shining lighthouse is turning heads. Many residents are even making the trip see to the transformation up close.

“I think it’s actually peaceful, it is just serene it brings calmness in a pretty chaotic time,” says Riverside resident Wanda Sutton.

Some are even calling it a beacon of hope.

“In these crazy times of COVID, that is wonderful to see something beautiful and get you back into the Christmas spirit,” says Karen Simpson.

The lighthouse will shine bright until the beginning of the new year.