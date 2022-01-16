Local 444 reaches deal with GFL

After a vote of 93.1 per cent in favour, a tentative agreement has been reached locally between Green for Life (GFL) and its members in Unifor Local 444.

In a statement released Sunday, Union President Dave Cassidy called the agreement, “A healthy deal that reflects a greater worth in our members.”

The agreement includes immediate pay raises, benefit improvements, enhanced premiums, signing bonus, language improvements, recognizing mental health and substance abuse.

It is retroactive to Jan 14 through until Jan. 13, 2025.