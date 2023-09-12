LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial resumes with more from witnesses

The trial resumes Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltmam, who stands accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck in June 2021, court is expected to hear more testimony from witnesses on day four.

After the Crown presented its opening statements Monday, the first witness was called to the stand. So far, court has heard from three witnesses out of an expected 20.

A forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service also testified about surveillance videos he seized and edited as part of the investigation.

Tuesday is expected to continue with more testimony from the specialist and other witnesses.

CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom: