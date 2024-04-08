Live from Colchester: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse

As the total solar eclipse falls over parts of southwestern Ontario today, you can watch live coverage on ctvnewswindsor.ca.

CTV News Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald will be hosting a livestream of the event from Colchester Harbour from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The livestream will be available in this article closer to the time of the event.

Cars started lining up early Monday morning to travel to a good viewing area for the event, including a traffic backup heading into Point Pelee National Park.

Lineup to get into Point Pelee National Park on April 8, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

The eclipse will occur over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covers the sun, day transforms to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.

What time is the solar eclipse?

According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario. Minutes later, it will be visible near Lake Ontario – but not in Toronto – and then southern Quebec.

— With files from CTV News