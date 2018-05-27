

You don't have to wait until June 7 to have your say in the provincial election.

Advance polling stations are now open to the public across the province.

Electronic poll books or e-poll books and vote tabulators will be used across the province for advance voting.

Election officials will use the books to strike voters names from the voters list, before providing them with their ballot.

Advance polls are open until May 30 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Windsor-West:

- Mackenzie Hall

- Windsor Water World

Windsor-Tecumseh:

- Lions Manor on Strabane

- Riverside Library

- Tecumseh United Church on Lacasse Boulevard

Essex:

- Amherstburg Community Services on Victoria Street

- Libro Credit Union Centre

- Harrow-Colchester South Arena

- Kingsville Arena

- St. Simon - St. Jude Hall, Belle River

- Vollmer Centre, LaSalle

Chatham-Kent Leamington:

-Returning office at 100 King St. W. in Chatham

-Leamington Office Complex

-Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Chatham

-St. Mary’s Hall, Blenheim

-St. Paul’s Congregational Church, Chatham

-Tilbury Leisure Centre

-University of Guelph-L.R. Wilson Hall, Ridgetown

-Wheatley United Church