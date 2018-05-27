List of advance voting polls in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 5:05PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 4:11PM EDT
You don't have to wait until June 7 to have your say in the provincial election.
Advance polling stations are now open to the public across the province.
Electronic poll books or e-poll books and vote tabulators will be used across the province for advance voting.
Election officials will use the books to strike voters names from the voters list, before providing them with their ballot.
Advance polls are open until May 30 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Windsor-West:
- Mackenzie Hall
- Windsor Water World
Windsor-Tecumseh:
- Lions Manor on Strabane
- Riverside Library
- Tecumseh United Church on Lacasse Boulevard
Essex:
- Amherstburg Community Services on Victoria Street
- Libro Credit Union Centre
- Harrow-Colchester South Arena
- Kingsville Arena
- St. Simon - St. Jude Hall, Belle River
- Vollmer Centre, LaSalle
Chatham-Kent Leamington:
-Returning office at 100 King St. W. in Chatham
-Leamington Office Complex
-Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Chatham
-St. Mary’s Hall, Blenheim
-St. Paul’s Congregational Church, Chatham
-Tilbury Leisure Centre
-University of Guelph-L.R. Wilson Hall, Ridgetown
-Wheatley United Church