WINDSOR,ONT. -- Several 7-Eleven’s across Windsor-Essex are looking to add alcohol to their convenience stores – to drink in-store.

Five 7-Elevens in Windsor, one in Leamington and another in Chatham are included in a list of 61 stores across the province that have submitted a liquor license application to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

A tweet from the AGCO said the applications are for on-site consumption only and only once it is again permitted.

Liquor Sales Licence Applications (for on-site consumption only & only when that is once again permitted) at 61 7-Eleven locations across the province have entered the public notice phase. For information on the specific locations, or to file an objection: https://t.co/fehHIxoNYn — AGCO (@Ont_AGCO) February 12, 2021

An AGCO representative told AM800 News the license would not apply to take-out or delivery and a space inside the store would need to be created for the sale, service, and consumption of alcohol inside the store with food available.

Details on the applications are available on the AGCO website.