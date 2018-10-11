

CTV Windsor





The lineup has been revealed for the Windsor International Film Festival.

The 14th annual event will include 143 films, including feature, documentary, and short films from 21 countries around the world.

A complete list is available on the WIFF website.

WIFF executive director Vincent Georgie says the festival is growing each year and they are hoping to surpass last year’s attendance of 22,000

There will be 218 screenings over the seven-day festival that runs from Oct. 29 – Nov. 4.

The screenings will take place at the Capitol Theater, The Chrysler Theater, and the Armouries.

Tickets are available online, but box office sales begin on Oct. 22 through to the end of the festival at the box office location at 109 University Avenue West.

There will also be a Mark Boscariol 48-hour Flick Fest in honour of the late founder of the festival. That runs Friday, Oct. 12 at 7p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 14.

Filmmaking teams have just one weekend to make a short film. Submissions will be screened a the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 2.