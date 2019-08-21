The Windsor Public Library is facing some tough decisions with its 2020 budget.

The city has once again asked departments and city services for a 10 per cent budget reduction.

Library board chair Rino Bortolin tells CTV News the cut is not realistic.

The board has put forward a suggestion of closing two branches -- Riverside and Fountainbleau -- if it had to meet that reduction target.

But Bortolin doesn't think council will have an appetite for that when it comes to budget deliberations.

Instead, the board is asking for a 1.4 per cent increase compared to the 2019 budget.