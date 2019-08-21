Library board asking for increase in 2020 budget
Windsor Public Library meeting in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:43AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:24AM EDT
The Windsor Public Library is facing some tough decisions with its 2020 budget.
The city has once again asked departments and city services for a 10 per cent budget reduction.
Library board chair Rino Bortolin tells CTV News the cut is not realistic.
The board has put forward a suggestion of closing two branches -- Riverside and Fountainbleau -- if it had to meet that reduction target.
But Bortolin doesn't think council will have an appetite for that when it comes to budget deliberations.
Instead, the board is asking for a 1.4 per cent increase compared to the 2019 budget.