Leaving Windsor for Thanksgiving? Here are some tips
If you are leaving Windsor-Essex for Thanksgiving this weekend, here are some tips, provided by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Travellers are reminded that amidst the Thanksgiving long weekend, borders are extra busy, causing delays.
The CBSA reminds to:
- Check border wait times and expect delays.
- Early mornings are the best time to cross the border and avoid waiting.
- The Monday of the holiday long weekend is typically the busiest.
- Consider an alternate port of entry with shorter wait times or less traffic.
- If you’re using a GPS, check different options, like the fastest and shortest routes, and choose your desired path.
- Have your travel documents handy to speed up border crossing.
- Be prepared to declare everything you have in your vehicle/luggage, especially if you are bringing any poultry. If travelling by air, advance declaration is available up to 72 hours before.
- Bring a consent letter if travelling with children who are not yours or who you don’t have full custody over.
- Ensure any pets travelling meet requirements to enter Canada or your destination.
The CBSA added if you’re unsure about anything, be open and honest with a CBSA officer to speed up your time at the border.
