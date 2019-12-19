The Municipality of Leamington is renewing its contract with the OPP despite not being thrilled with their level of service in recent years, according to the mayor.

Recently council expressed concern about the level of service from the OPP and indicated a desire to consider policing alternatives.

“Many times there are less than three and we feel that is not policing to the level that our municipality needs and we're not getting any response or any willingness to have conversation,” says Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald.

On Tuesday night, council voted in a favour of a new three year deal, with an option to withdraw after one year.

A report was written to review policing in Leamington.

If council agrees to advance the report, the municipality would then seek input from residents on how to police the area.