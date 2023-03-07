Leamington offers free transit passes to eighth graders for March Break

Leamington Grade 8 students looking to get around town during March Break will be able to do so for free.

The municipality is offering students a free transit pass for the week to encourage use of its new LT-Go on-demand service.

Leamington Grade 8 students can from the Lt-Go bus for free from Friday, Mar. 10 through to and including Saturday, Mar. 18.

The municipality is hoping to increase the familiarly of local teens with the transit system as they start to travel independently.

“Learning how to use the app to plan and pay for a trip, and becoming comfortable on transit are all life skills that our young people will use as they get jobs, go off to school, and travel to other communities,” Mayor Hilda MacDonald said in a news release. “Our goal is to create lifelong transit riders.”

The LT-Go service includes 118 transit stops throughout the Leamington area and offers extended service hours from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.