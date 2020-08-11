WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington man is facing impaired driving charges after a multi-vehicle crash sent seven people to hospital in February.

The Ontario Provincial Police charged a driver involved in the Leamington collision on Feb. 23. Around 8:15 p.m. three vehicles were travelled northbound on Highway 77 at Road 6 when a southbound vehicle crossed into the northbound lane causing the crash.

Six people in the northbound vehicles sustained injuries ranging from minor to non-life-threatening, police say. The lone occupant driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The southbound vehicle driver, David Loewen, 59, of Leamington has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, driving while suspended and prohibited.