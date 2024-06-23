Heat warning comes down, chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

After several days, the heat warning that blanketed southern Ontario has come down.

Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex on Sunday with winds gusting upwards of 60 km/h.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 16.

Monday: Mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 31.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: Sunny. High 29.