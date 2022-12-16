Leamington 7-Eleven to serve alcohol with in-store dining

A Leamington convenience store will be able to serve alcohol as part of a province-wide expansion of services.

7-Eleven says it has secured a liquor sales licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to serve beer, wines and coolers at a restaurant in one of its stores in the town.

The company says the licensed restaurant also serves food such as chicken wings, potato wedges and pizza.

There are similar licensed restaurants at several 7-Eleven locations in Alberta, and the company says the Ontario store is the beginning of a wider provincial expansion.

NEW - 7-Eleven has received a liquor license for one of its locations in Leamington, Ontario. The convenience store chain has applied for numerous liquor licenses for locations in the GTA as well. It says it will serve “chilled beer, wines, & coolers” in a separate dining area. pic.twitter.com/QbFCBLylhB — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) December 16, 2022

With files from The Canadian Press.