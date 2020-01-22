WINDSOR -- A marathon dangerous offender hearing is now complete for a Windsor man.

Maile Williams, 45, was convicted in May 2017 of forcible confinement, aggravated assault and extortion.

Court heard on Wednesday, it was over a drug deal, in which the victim wasn’t paying Williams for drugs in 2015.

Williams used masking tape to bind the victim’s arms and hands behind him and he was then placed in the shower of his own apartment.

Court heard the man suffered cuts to his head, ear and chest that defence lawyer Laura Joy describes as “superficial.”

After Williams took the tape off, he told the victim to clean up the small amounts of blood in the bathroom. Court heard Williams then used more masking tape and tied his left arm to the victims’ right arm so when the victim’s mother came to pay her sons’ debt, the victim couldn’t get away.

Crown attorney Elizabeth Brown says Williams “assisted the victim in terrorizing his own mother” and describes Williams’ crimes as “serious personal injuries.”

Brown also says Williams has a long criminal record, spanning 20 years. He was told by the court to change his behavior of dealing drugs or he would spend the rest of his life in jail.

“The Crown is doing what the court threatened for years,” she told Justice George King, at the conclusion of her submissions.

Brown wants Williams declared a dangerous offender, which would see him kept behind bars “indefinitely.”

Alternatively, Brown is giving King for two other options for sentencing - 14 years in prison with 10 years of long-term supervision or nine years in prison with 10 years of long-term supervision.

The defence is arguing that Williams “is fighting for his life” as Joy says he won’t get the counselling and help he needs if sent to prison.

“He hasn’t killed anybody, hasn’t sexually assaulted anybody, hasn’t gone against any police officers.” She argued.

While admitting to Williams’ lengthy criminal record, Joy says his actions that lead to the May 2017 conviction are “not so unique that it would attract this type of draconian response.”

Joy says if there had not been a dangerous offender hearing, she would have been asking for a prison term of three to five years.

But because of the lengthy dangerous offender hearing, Joy believes Williams should be sentenced to time already served because he has been in custody, often in over-crowded jails, since June 2015.

“I believe the Crown got it wrong, spent all these resources,” Joy added.

King says he will need some time to go through the cabinet of evidence boxes and lawyer submissions so he won’t be ready with his sentence for Williams until May.