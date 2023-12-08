Lauzon Parkway Phase 2 construction expected to be complete next week

City of Windsor officials say Phase 2 of the Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Project is almost finished.

Reopening is expected on Monday, Dec. 11, weather permitting.

Construction continues this weekend with additional work on the lanes between Cantelon Drive and Forest Glade Drive. Traffic delays can be expected.

Piera Con Enterprises Inc. has been working on the project, which has been ongoing for months.

The nearly $5.5-million project(opens in a new tab) will see improvements to traffic infrastructure and street lighting.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.