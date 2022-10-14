Latest UWindsor engineering innovations and research on display

The University of Windsor showed off how its latest engineering innovations can benefit local businesses during an Industry Partnership Open House Friday.

Nearly 80 industry representatives from the Windsor-Essex region took part to learn about collaborative opportunities with researchers from the Faculty of Engineering.

“The University of Windsor has a long-standing history with the industry and actively encourages faculty and their teams to engage industry partners. The university provides collaborative space, infrastructure and resources to improve its capabilities and capacity to compete in a global marketplace,” said Dr. Majid Ahmadi, associate dean of engineering for research and graduate studies.

“We are not sitting in an ivory tower just coming up with a problem that nobody cares about and providing solution that nobody wants.”

Research on display included:

Climate change, impacts and adaptation

Enhancing the accuracy of 3D scanning of civil infrastructure

Developing a face recognition system optimized for real-life identification applications

World-renowned electric vehicle research lab

Compliant mechanisms and automation research

“We put samples of the research work that we have done with our graduate students, let the people from industry to walk through them, look at topics and say that oh, I'm interested. I would like to carry on work on that,” Ahmadi said.

“We are here. We are active, and we are ready to cooperate in any topic that they are interested. We would be able to help them.”

“We have an incredible amount of expertise and talent and infrastructure at the University of Windsor,” said data mobility science project manager Tom Schnekenburger. “We're really trying to show our industry and community partners, how they can leverage the expertise here to make both their businesses better, more efficient, more functional, and our community partners on how they can make our communities better.”

Schnekenburger added, “to kind of see where we can add to each other's values and create new opportunities and new innovations So that Windsor-Essex becomes a hub for a lot of his expertise, both engineer and otherwise.”