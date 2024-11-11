LaSalle student wins $5,000 scholarship

A LaSalle student has won a $5,000 scholarship from the Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario (MROO).

Willow James of LaSalle was awarded the Don MacLeod Memorial Award. James is a student at the University of Toronto, majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology and minoring in Biomedical Ethics.

The scholarship is awarded to a student every year who shows leadership at school and in their community.

James is the president of the university’s run club, called RunningStars. She organizes events, promoting healthy, active living.

James is also on the UTSC Governing Committees and is the president of the Residence Committee, where she helps advocate for student needs and creates de-stressing events during the school year.

In addition, she has been a volunteer with Rotary since she was 13. She is certified with safeTALK suicide alertness training, CPR-C and Canadian Ethical Conduct for Research Involving Humans.

Another local student, Edward Grondin from Amherstburg, was awarded a $3,000 MROO scholarship as well. Grondin is studying Biomedical Engineering Technology at St. Clair College.

“These students were chosen based on their academic achievements and efforts to give back to their communities,” said Keith Robicheau, president of MROO.

“MROO’s mission is to support our members and their families and improve the lives of all Canadians. We hope these scholarships will support each recipient in their studies and help them achieve their academic and future career goals.”

James’ grandfather, Kenneth Kovosi, has been a MROO member for 18 years.