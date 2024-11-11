LaSalle student wins $5,000 scholarship
A LaSalle student has won a $5,000 scholarship from the Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario (MROO).
Willow James of LaSalle was awarded the Don MacLeod Memorial Award. James is a student at the University of Toronto, majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology and minoring in Biomedical Ethics.
The scholarship is awarded to a student every year who shows leadership at school and in their community.
James is the president of the university’s run club, called RunningStars. She organizes events, promoting healthy, active living.
James is also on the UTSC Governing Committees and is the president of the Residence Committee, where she helps advocate for student needs and creates de-stressing events during the school year.
In addition, she has been a volunteer with Rotary since she was 13. She is certified with safeTALK suicide alertness training, CPR-C and Canadian Ethical Conduct for Research Involving Humans.
Another local student, Edward Grondin from Amherstburg, was awarded a $3,000 MROO scholarship as well. Grondin is studying Biomedical Engineering Technology at St. Clair College.
“These students were chosen based on their academic achievements and efforts to give back to their communities,” said Keith Robicheau, president of MROO.
“MROO’s mission is to support our members and their families and improve the lives of all Canadians. We hope these scholarships will support each recipient in their studies and help them achieve their academic and future career goals.”
James’ grandfather, Kenneth Kovosi, has been a MROO member for 18 years.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former finance minister Bill Morneau questions if it's the 'right time' for emissions cap following Trump re-election
Following the re-election of former U.S. president Donald Trump, former finance minister Bill Morneau says the Canadian government should re-evaluate the timing of some cornerstone Liberal policies.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Biden and Harris appear together for the first time since she lost the election to Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday made their first joint appearance since her U.S. selection loss when they observed Veterans Day together by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Trump names Stephen Miller to be deputy chief of policy in new administration
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.
Twin port shutdowns risk more damage to Canadian economy: business groups
Business groups are raising concerns about the broad effects of another round of labour disruptions in the transport sector as Canada faces shutdowns at its two biggest ports.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
-
Man stabbed in neck at Guelph bar
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an attack at a bar in downtown Guelph.
London
-
'Highway for Peace' commemorates famous Bruce County battalion
Southampton military historian Bill Streeter was the driving force behind the renaming of Bruce County Road 19 in honour of the brave men who made up the 160th Bruce County Battalion, and fought in the First World War.
-
Fatal crash near Thamesford: OPP
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Road 68/Highway 2 east of Thamesford around 7 p.m.
-
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
-
Santa Claus Parade is coming to town
The 75th anniversary of the Barrie Santa Claus Parade will feature floats, live entertainment, and new attractions, including Santa’s Fireside Gathering.
-
Wind alert issued for Simcoe County with gusts up to 80km/h
Environment Canada issued a weather alert for Barrie, Collingwood and surrounding areas, alerting residents about the wicked winds that are expected to pick up to 80 kilometres per hour in the afternoon hours.
Northern Ontario
-
Candlelight vigil held for Cobalt teen recovering in hospital after being attacked, ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
-
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
-
Alien-like signal from 2023 has been decoded. The next step is to figure out what it means
If Earth's astronomical observatories were to pick up a signal from outer space, it would need an all-hands-on-deck effort to decipher the extraterrestrial message. A father-daughter team of citizen scientists recently deciphered the message. Its meaning, however, remains a mystery.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Candlelight vigil held for Cobalt teen recovering in hospital after being attacked, ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
-
Timmins band will attempt to unseat Sudbury group with new world record in underground mine
It was just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down when the Shaft Bottom Boys of Sudbury broke a world record for 'Deepest Concert Underground.' Now, more than four years later, a Timmins band is looking to take the title.
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
Ottawa
-
Crowds gather at cenotaphs in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario to mark Remembrance Day
Crowds gathered in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday to honour the sacrifice of men and women in uniform who gave their lives in service of Canada.
-
Chipotle set to open this week in Ottawa's west end
The company confirms it will open the new Chipotle at 5671 Hazeldean Road on Thursday, in the former location of Benny & Co.
-
Take a look inside downtown Ottawa's 150-year-old water pumping station
The Fleet Street Pumping station is Ottawa's oldest water facility. Up to two-thirds of the city's water supply can move through it,
Toronto
-
Crowds gather in Toronto to honour veterans, fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day
Several hundred people gathered outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto to honour veterans and remember those who died fighting for their country.
-
What will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour mean for Toronto's economy?
Toronto is expected to see an economic boost to the tune of nearly $300 million thanks to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour, which will be making a stop in Canada’s largest city for a six-show run later this month.
-
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core
A man believed to be in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre following a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats to a woman is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
-
Veterans purged from military for sexual orientation lay wreath at Montreal ceremony
Private Martine Roy was only 20 years old in 1984 when she was arrested, interrogated and dismissed from the Canadian Armed Forces for being what was then termed a "sexual deviant."
-
'National shame': country’s largest military cemetery could run out of funding
With fewer interments and rising maintenance fees, the money for Canada's largest military cemetery will run out in three to four years.
Winnipeg
-
'We will remember them': Thousands gather for historic Winnipeg Remembrance Day service
Thousands gathered at the RBC Convention Centre on Monday to bear witness to a sombre and historic Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
'Freedom didn't come by itself': The Manitoba man on a mission to honour veterans
One Manitoba veteran is on a mission to commemorate and honour those who served our country, and not just on Remembrance Day.
-
Four teenagers arrested after woman attacked, robbed: Winnipeg police
Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the attack and robbery of a 62-year-old woman.
Edmonton
-
Lest We Forget: Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts Remembrance Day service
Edmonton's Beverly Memorial Cenotaph on Monday hosted its 104th Remembrance Day service to honour past and present veterans.
-
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
-
CFB Edmonton member given role in Ottawa Remembrance Day program
A member of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Edmonton participated in the national Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa on Monday.
Calgary
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO Remembrance Day honoured in Calgary
Calgarians observed Remembrance Day at a number of different ceremonies across the city on Monday, including at the Hangar Flight Museum.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community host memorial walk to pay tribute to Canadian and Ukrainian soldiers
A memorial walk was held Sunday afternoon by the Calgary branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to “honour the Canadian soldiers who died fighting for peace in the past and the Ukrainian soldiers who are giving their lives for freedom today,” according to a media release.
-
$340K needed for new Calgary school playground
July 2025 may seem like it’s in the distant future, but for the St. Luke playground committee time is ticking to fundraise the $340,000 they still need to build a new playground.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina for Remembrance Day
There will be two ceremonies taking place in Regina for Remembrance Day, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion.
-
Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
-
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
Vancouver
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
-
Suspect arrested after 'waving around a knife' outside Vancouver school, police say
A suspect was arrested for allegedly brandishing a knife outside a Vancouver elementary school on Friday – just as the young students were heading home for the day.
-
Ottawa urges return to table after B.C. port dispute talks break down
The federal government is urging both sides in the British Columbia port dispute to return to the table after mediated talks broke off on Saturday, the first of three scheduled days.
Vancouver Island
-
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
-
Damage, power outages possible as 'intense' storm approaches B.C. coast: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast Sunday.
-
6 deer hit by vehicles in 6 hours on B.C. highways: ministry
Six deer were struck by vehicles in six different locations in a six-hour period on B.C. highways on Saturday, according to the transportation ministry.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers mark Remembrance Day under grey, rainy skies
Thousands of Maritimers turned out in wet weather Monday to remember those who have served, and continue to serve, in Canada's armed forces for Remembrance Day.
-
Cape Breton senior recalls life in German-occupied France, mother’s death during Second World War
A Cape Breton senior recalls her life in German-occupied France, and her mother’s death, during the Second World War.
-
'It is the most special place': Remembrance Day ceremony held in Ypres
Thousand of people gathered at the Menin Gate in the Ypres, Belgium for Monday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.