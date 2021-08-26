WINDSOR, ONT. -- Luke Willson is stepping away from the game of football, one day after signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 31-year-old LaSalle local issued a statement Wednesday saying he would be retiring from the game after dealing with heart health issues in the off-season.

“This off-season I went through some health issues and spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion,” Willson says. “That situation has really challenged me as an individual and changed my perspective on a lot of things with regards to my life.”

Willson started his NFL career in 2013 as tight end for the Seattle Seahawks. He played for the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, another stint with the Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens before rejoining and retiring with the Seahawks.

He is just one of 15 Canadian-born football players to have played in the Super Bowl.

“I want to first say thank you to the Seahawks organization,” Willson said in his statement. “I am eternally grateful for everything this organization has given me. Thank you for the memories, the life lessons, and all of the relationships I have built.”

When announcing his retirement, Willson gave his hometown a shout out and a thank you to Windsor-Essex and LaSalle.

“The opportunities I was given throughout my childhood gave me a chance to dream and one day make that dream a reality,” he says. “Thank you to the coaches, teachers, and everyone who has been a part of this journey. I have always tried my best to be a true representation of the characteristics that make up our area. I hope I’ve made you proud.”

Willson notes football has been all he’s known the past two decades and while he’s not sure what’s next for him right now he says whatever it is “you can be sure that I will bring a lot of energy to it.”