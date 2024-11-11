LaSalle remembers on Remembrance Day

Like many other communities across Canada, the Town of LaSalle gathered at its cenotaph, honouring those who fought for our freedom.

At the ceremony, Deputy Mayor Mike Akpata spoke, addressing more than 100 residents present.

He said every school in LaSalle was represented and he appreciated the young generation being part of the ceremony.

Akpata served for 25 years as a reservist with the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2007.

“We live in the best country in the world and there’s a price that someone has paid for it,” said Akpata.

“120,000 Canadians paid the price so that we could live in peace and wonderful discord. Here in the Town of LaSalle, I want all the residents that were here to stop and appreciate what we have, but know that someone gave something for what we have.”