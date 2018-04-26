LaSalle police seek suspects after thefts at outlet mall
Police release pictures of suspects wanted for several thefts at the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall. (Courtesy LaSalle police)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 4:56PM EDT
Two men are wanted for several thefts at the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall.
LaSalle police say a store at the mall was hit twice between April 19 and 21.
Both suspects are described as white men, in their 20’s and 30’s – one was heavyset and the other slim.
Police believe the suspects may also be responsible for an attempted theft at a local pharmacy.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects who left the area in a 2003 Grey Ford Taurus with Ontario licence plate AFSR 081.
Police ask if you know about the suspects, call 519-969-5210.