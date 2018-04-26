

CTV Windsor





Two men are wanted for several thefts at the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall.

LaSalle police say a store at the mall was hit twice between April 19 and 21.

Both suspects are described as white men, in their 20’s and 30’s – one was heavyset and the other slim.

Police believe the suspects may also be responsible for an attempted theft at a local pharmacy.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects who left the area in a 2003 Grey Ford Taurus with Ontario licence plate AFSR 081.

Police ask if you know about the suspects, call 519-969-5210.