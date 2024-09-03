LaSalle police remind drivers to keep an eye for students on first day of school

As students head back to school Tuesday, the LaSalle Police Service has put out a reminder for drivers.

Everyone on the roads is reminded to use extra caution and keep a close eye for kids, crossing guards and school buses during your morning and afternoon commutes.

The police have released a map of where crossing guards are stationed in LaSalle.

Crossing guards can be found at the following locations:

Divine Street at Laurier Drive

Michigan Avenue at Bouffard Road

Michigan Avenue at Laurier Drive

Michigan Avenue at Maple Avenue

Michigan Avenue at Kenwood Boulevard

Michigan Avenue at Sacred Heart Drive

Mayfair Avenue at Bouffard Road

Mayfair Avenue at Laurier Drive

Mayfair Avenue at Maple Avenue

Mayfair Avenue at Sacred Heart Drive

Malden Road at Wyoming Avenue

Elmdale Avenue at Wyoming Avenue

Todd Lane at Elmdale Avenue/Third Street

Sandwich West Parkway at Holy Cross Grade School

Heritage Drive at Rushwood Crescent

“All of our crossing guards are dedicated and compassionate and seek to ensure that everyone arrives at their destination safely,” said the Town of LaSalle.

“The crossing guards endure all sorts of weather and are our there rain or shine, oftentimes in sub-zero temperatures. They are also usually the first person your child meets to and from school.”

The town reminds parents to teach their kids to follow instructions from a crossing guard for their own safety.

Kids riding bikes to school are also reminded to have a properly fitting bike helmet, have a bell or horn to signal they are coming, use hand signals when turning or stopping and to get off and walk the bike across the road when crossing.

More information from the Town of LaSalle on crossing guard locations and bicycle safety can be found here.