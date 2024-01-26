LaSalle police investigating grandparent scams

The LaSalle police are informing the public that they have received reports of grandparent scams in the community.

Police say they are similar in nature to incidents reported by the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg detachment.

“We strongly encourage everyone to educate themselves on the topic of grandparent scams and to have a discussion with your aged family members and friends,” said police in a news release.

Police say these scams involve a phone call from someone posing as a grandchild who is in distress and they are accompanied on the phone by someone posing as a police officer or lawyer. The scammers typically employ emotional tactics, creating a sense of urgency to convince victims to send money immediately.

For more information on grandparent scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: CAFC - Emergency Scams

LaSalle Police urge anyone with information related to these thefts to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969–5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.