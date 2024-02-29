LaSalle Police Chief Duncan Davies announces retirement

LaSalle Police Chief Duncan Davies has submitted his intention to the LaSalle Police Services Board that he is retiring.

His last day will be Oct. 1, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board, we would like to congratulate Chief Davies on his retirement and thank him for his dedicated service to our community during his 33 years of active enforcement. We acknowledge the Chief’s accomplishments during his tenure ensuring that community safety was always a priority. His wealth of knowledge of the organization and LaSalle will be missed and we wish him a fulfilling retirement," said mayor Crystal Meloche, chair of the LaSalle Police Services Board.

Davies will retire with 33 years of policing experience, serving the last three as the chief.

A news release from the town says since taking on the role of chief in January 2021, the LaSalle Police Service has made significant improvements in a host of core policing functions.

“Team LaSalle is grateful for Chief Davies’ commitment, sacrifice, and efforts over his long honourable career. While we will miss his leadership, guidance, and unwavering support for the citizens of LaSalle we are happy for him and his family as he enters the next chapter in his life,” said Town of LaSalle CAO, Joe Milicia.

Davies began his career in 1991 with Revenue Canada, Customs and Excise as a Customs Inspector. In 1996, he joined the LaSalle Police Service.

In 2000, Chief Davies received an Honorable Mention for the National Police Award for Traffic Safety from the Federal Minister of Transport. His idea led to the “Reduce the Risk” armband campaign where reflective armbands were given to all local school children to make them visible at night. He also received the Police Exemplary Service Medal on behalf of the Governor General of Canada in 2017 for completing 20 years of full-time exemplary police service.

"I am very thankful to the LaSalle Police Services Board for having the confidence in me to lead our great organization. I will be forever grateful to have served as the Chief of the LaSalle Police Service leading our members as a team through the many challenges that police work brings. I truly believe that our Service has developed into one of the finest police agencies in the province due, in no small part, to a supportive and engaged community," said Davies.

The board will begin its discussions on a search for his successor and hopes to make a further announcement on the process in the near future.