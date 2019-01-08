

CTV Windsor





The town of LaSalle is joining Tecumseh and Lakeshore in opting out of allowing brick and mortar pot retail stores.

Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday night in favour of taking a "wait and see" approach with recreational cannabis stores in the town.

”We haven't really had an opportunity to go forward and obtain any public input, with respect to retail cannabis. So that’s another reason why we're adopting a wait and see approach,” says the town's CAO Joe Milicia.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche and Councilor Mike Akpata oppossed the motion.

“It would've been a very simple statement. It's now legal, so if the goals are to reduce black market cannabis, and should the province change, we are open and accept that,” says Akpata.

Officials from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit attended Tuesday’s meeting, urging council to opt out of allowing cannabis pot shops.

The deadline for municipalities to make a decision on cannabis sales is Jan. 22, and there are still many communities who have yet to tell the province whether to opt in or opt out.

So far, Leamington, Chatham-Kent and Pelee Island are the only local municipalities to opt in.

Essex and Kingsville councils will decide Jan. 14.

The item comes before Windsor and Amherstburg councils on Jan. 21.