LONDON ONT, -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven additional deaths and 25 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Saturday.

Six of the seven deaths is associated with long-term care and retirement homes.

The six deaths include two men and a woman in their 70s, a man and a woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 100s.

The other death is a man in his 70s from the community.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 343 people.

As of Saturday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12, 319 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,611 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

• 8 are related to outbreaks

• 8 are close contacts of confirmed cases

• 7 are considered community acquired

• 2 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 365 cases are considered active. There are 51 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological presentation on the COVID situation in the region. Almost all indicators are trending downward.

The per cent positivity for Windsor-Essex has dropped to 4.5 per cent, compared to 6.2 per cent last week. That’s fifth highest in the province.

There are 30 outbreaks in the region, including 13 at LTC and retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, and five hospital outbreaks.