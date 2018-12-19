

CTV Windsor





The Town of Essex wants public feedback on the establishment of cannabis retail stores.

Citizens are encouraged to fill out a public survey to assist council in its decision to opt in or opt out of allowing such stores in the community.

Under provincial legislation, municipalities have the option to have cannabis retailers within their boundaries.

If a municipality opts in, a cannabis retail store may be permitted to operate wherever retail stores are permitted, as long as they are 150 metres away from a school.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will make the final decision of whether to permit a cannabis retail store location.

Municipalities can adopt a ‘Municipal Cannabis Retail Policy Statement’ which recommends that the AGCO consider other factors, such as proximity to libraries, community centres, and addiction treatment facilities.

However, the AGCO is not bound by the municipality’s policy statement. If a municipality opts in and an application is made for a retail store, the AGCO will follow a 15 day public notice process.

People can fill out the survey online at www.essex.ca/cannabis or send comments to the Clerks Department, 33 Talbot St. S. Essex.

Submissions will be accepted until Thursday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.

Paper copies of the survey will also be available at Town of Essex recreation facilities.