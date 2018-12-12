

CTV Windsor





The Town of Tecumseh and the Town of Lakeshore have both voted to opt out of retail cannabis stores within their municipalities.

The votes come before the January 22nd deadline for municipalities to decide.

Tecumseh made the decision after hearing from Windsor’s Health Unit and the OPP.

The Health Unit is concerned about what is not known about the effects of legalization.

The Health Unit is advising local municipalities to opt out for now until more information can be gathered.