Tecumseh and Lakeshore say no to retail cannabis stores
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 6:36AM EST
The Town of Tecumseh and the Town of Lakeshore have both voted to opt out of retail cannabis stores within their municipalities.
The votes come before the January 22nd deadline for municipalities to decide.
Tecumseh made the decision after hearing from Windsor’s Health Unit and the OPP.
The Health Unit is concerned about what is not known about the effects of legalization.
The Health Unit is advising local municipalities to opt out for now until more information can be gathered.