WINDSOR, ONT. -- Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC) will close as of Monday until further notice.

Due to Windsor-Essex being elevated to Red-Control, NFFRC is temporary closing for the health and safety of their residents.

The Red-Control level limits recreation services including teams who play games or are practicing.

All memberships will be extended during the closure.

Residents can access municipal services online by appointment.

The Municipality of Leamington suggests following their social media for updates and changes to services, programs, and facilities.