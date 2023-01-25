LaSalle driver faces several charges after failing to stop for police on Highway 401

OPP say a 21-year-old LaSalle driver is facing several charges after refusing to pull over on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Tuesday around 10:52 p.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) initiated a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation in the westbound 401 lanes.

Police say the driver failed to stop for police and sped away at a high rate of speed.

Investigators later located the vehicle at a service centre and took the driver into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, the LaSalle resident was charged with the following:

Fail to stop for police

Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h posted limit

Driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Offences Court in Chatham at a later date.