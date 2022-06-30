Lanspeary Pool not opening this summer

The City of Windsor is keeping a popular pool closed this summer.

Lanspeary Pool on Langlois Avenue will not open this summer due to the number of repairs it needs.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells AM800's The Morning Drive that after the snow melted, staff noticed the liner needed to be replaced.

"When they pulled the liner off, the concrete pool that is behind it was starting to collapse and it is really not fixable at this point, so they have to actually redo the entire pool," says Dilkens.

Council is going to get a report outlining different options for the pool.

"It's talking about the cost to rebuild Lanspeary Pool, it's about $3-million so unfortunately it will be out for this year, it could be out for next year," says Dilkens.

There are other options for residents to cool off this summer. The city’s other pools will be open regular hours and Adventure Bay is reopening on Monday, July 4.